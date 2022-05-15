Categories
Entertainment

Travis Scott to return to the stage



Travis Scott to return to the stage

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is the executive producer and host of this year’s Billboard Music Awards, said that he felt strongly about having Scott perform at the show.

“I made a request. I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy is hosting the show. I’m executive producing. He has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down. Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing. Let’s go,” Diddy said in an Instagram post.

He also told REVOLT, “I am uncanceling the canceled.”

Scott was performing at Astroworld on Nov. 5 when a packed crowd surged toward the stage, causing mass casualties. Numerous lawsuits have been filed related to the tragedy and the event remains under investigation.
Scott has denied legal liability.

The rapper, singer and producer has made appearances at some smaller events in recent weeks, performing a few of his hits at a nightclub in Miami earlier this month.

Scott joins other artists set to perform during the show being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, including Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion and Mary J. Blige.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.