Travis Scott to return to the stage

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is the executive producer and host of this year’s Billboard Music Awards, said that he felt strongly about having Scott perform at the show.
He also told REVOLT, “I am uncanceling the canceled.”
The rapper, singer and producer has made appearances at some smaller events in recent weeks, performing a few of his hits at a nightclub in Miami earlier this month.
Scott joins other artists set to perform during the show being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, including Silk Sonic, Megan Thee Stallion and Mary J. Blige.
