Travis Scott to return to the stage

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is the executive producer and host of this year’s Billboard Music Awards, said that he felt strongly about having Scott perform at the show.

“I made a request. I made a demand. I said ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform. Diddy is hosting the show. I’m executive producing. He has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down. Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing. Let’s go,” Diddy said in an Instagram post.

He also told REVOLT, “I am uncanceling the canceled.”

Scott was performing at Astroworld on Nov. 5 when a packed crowd surged toward the stage, causing mass casualties. Numerous lawsuits have been filed related to the tragedy and the event remains under investigation.