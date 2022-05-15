Turkey holidays: Tripadvisor top beach named – ‘always sunny!’

Turkey is normally heavily reliant on Russian and Ukrainian tourists and is likely to be impacted by the Russian invasion.

In 2019, before the pandemic, seven million Russians visited Turkey but only two million may visit this year.

However, the country is hoping to welcome huge numbers of British tourists this year. Britons were its third largest market in 2019.

Andrew Flintham, managing director of TUI UK and Ireland told Express.co.uk: “Overall, Turkey, Greece and Egypt are currently the most sought-after hotspots this summer.