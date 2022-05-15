Two LaGrange College baseball players killed in overnight crash

Here’s what we know.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange College is mourning the loss of two baseball players after a car crash on Saturday night.

According to a statement on the school’s athletics page; Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed.

The news comes as an especially heavy blow to the team, as hours earlier they won their conference championship.

“As we all work to process this tragedy please care for one another,” College President Dr. Susanna Baxter said in a statement.

The school plans on gathering Sunday to mourn, w

“We will walk through this together as a campus family with God as our strength. Please support one another as the caring community that I know we are,” Dr. Baxter added.

Panthers win! Men’s Baseball defeats North Carolina Wesleyan 10-7 to take the conference title and advance to the NCAA Div III national tourney. #LCPantherProud Posted by LaGrange College on Saturday, May 14, 2022