Categories
US

Two LaGrange College baseball players killed in overnight crash


Here’s what we know.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange College is mourning the loss of two baseball players after a car crash on Saturday night.

According to a statement on the school’s athletics page; Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed.

The news comes as an especially heavy blow to the team, as hours earlier they won their conference championship.

“As we all work to process this tragedy please care for one another,” College President Dr. Susanna Baxter said in a statement.

The school plans on gathering Sunday to mourn, w 

“We will walk through this together as a campus family with God as our strength. Please support one another as the caring community that I know we are,” Dr. Baxter added.

Panthers win! Men’s Baseball defeats North Carolina Wesleyan 10-7 to take the conference title and advance to the NCAA Div III national tourney. #LCPantherProud

Posted by LaGrange College on Saturday, May 14, 2022

This is a developing story, we will continue to update as more information comes forward.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.