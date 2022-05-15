UK drivers switch from petrol to electric as search for EVs skyrockets

Sales of EVs continue to surpass expectations in the UK with the latest figures showing a huge percentage increase in new EVs purchased this year compared to 2021. And it seems the wider population are following suit according to new data.
Research by JLR Essex showed Google searches for ‘best electric car for 2022’ were up a staggering 5,000 percent as high petrol and diesel prices forced drivers to look for alternatives.
More second hand electric vehicles were sold in the UK in the first three months of 2022 than ever before as sales of all used cars increased by 5.1 percent.
But the most dramatic jump was in sales of used battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which run purely on electric power, growing from 6,625 to 14,586 in the first three months of the year, a rise of 120.2 percent from a year earlier.
Plug in hybrids (PHEVs) and hybrids (HEVs) which together make up a larger share of the used car market also sold in greater numbers, totalling just under 50,000 vehicles.
Low Tax Costs
Since April 2017, electric cars that cost more than £40,000 when new will incur a yearly charge of £360 for the first five years. That’s still less than you’d pay on other non-electric cars within the same price range, which also experience charges based on CO2 emissions.
Health benefits
Electric cars do not produce emissions through the exhaust, so they help improve air quality in built-up areas. Air pollutants are extremely dangerous, and diesel engines specifically generate noxious particulate emissions. This can lead to serious respiratory problems such as asthma for residents in areas with heavy amounts of traffic.
Quiet driving experience
Although not completely silent, electric cars are considerably quieter than standard petrol and diesel vehicles. They are also a pleasant driving experience, as they can give you full power almost instantly.
Practicality
Due to the lack of engine, gearbox or exhausts; electric cars often have more room for passengers and luggage. Some electric cars even have space for luggage under the bonnet, in addition to the traditional boot.
