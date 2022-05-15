UK drivers switch from petrol to electric as search for EVs skyrockets

Sales of EVs continue to surpass expectations in the UK with the latest figures showing a huge percentage increase in new EVs purchased this year compared to 2021. And it seems the wider population are following suit according to new data.

Research by JLR Essex showed Google searches for ‘best electric car for 2022’ were up a staggering 5,000 percent as high petrol and diesel prices forced drivers to look for alternatives.

More second hand electric vehicles were sold in the UK in the first three months of 2022 than ever before as sales of all used cars increased by 5.1 percent.

But the most dramatic jump was in sales of used battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which run purely on electric power, growing from 6,625 to 14,586 in the first three months of the year, a rise of 120.2 percent from a year earlier.

Plug in hybrids (PHEVs) and hybrids (HEVs) which together make up a larger share of the used car market also sold in greater numbers, totalling just under 50,000 vehicles.

