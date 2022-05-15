Warzone pro FaZe Booya details ‘SMG’ CR-56 AMAX designed for Rebirth Island

FaZe Clan Warzone competitor Booya has outlined his CR-56 AMAX loadout for Rebirth Island, claiming the Modern Warfare assault rifle can be built to emulate a devastating submachine gun.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weapons the most recent to be added to the Warzone weapon pool, the majority of ‘meta’ guns currently come from the WWII title.

However, plenty of players are still finding that weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War can dominate, provided they are used in the right way and with the most powerful attachments.

That is the case with Modern Warfare’s CR-56 AMAX which, despite being dominant in past seasons, has fallen away considerably in terms of popularity since the Vanguard era began in Warzone.

According to competitive player Booya though, there is an SMG build of the gun that dominates Rebirth Island.

Outlining his build in a May 13 YouTube video, he described it as “really good [when used] as a close range and medium range SMG.”

The build removes the stock to make the AMAX easier to play aggressively with, while also seeking to mitigate recoil to some degree.

Designed for a fast play-style and dipping in and out of combat, the AMAX SMG build is ideal for Rebirth Island where gunfights tend to be closer range and more frenetic. The full build is outlined below:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Mags

Naturally, players will need a longer range weapon for those situations where the AMAX leaves something to be desired. While you could opt for the nerfed Kar98k, we’d recommend the ZRG 20mm, purely for the damage it can inflict on opponents.

If you’re really confident in your aim and recoil control, you could also try it out in Caldera but, with the health changes impacting the different maps, bear in mind it might feel different.