WATCH LIVE: Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Manchester Thunder are hosting Saracens Mavericks at Belle Vue in Round 18 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Thunder remain unbeaten so far this season and prevailed over Leeds Rhinos Netball 84-49 in Round 17, while Mavericks lost to Strathclyde Sirens by seven goals in the same round.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday night. Leeds Rhinos Netball’s encounter with Severn Stars will be live on Sky Sports from 5pm.