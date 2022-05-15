Categories
WATCH LIVE: Manchester Thunder vs Saracens Mavericks on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel



Watch a free live stream of Manchester Thunder’s match against Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Netball Superleague on the Sky Sports YouTube channel; click on the video below to watch, with the first centre pass taking place at 5pm

Manchester Thunder are hosting Saracens Mavericks at Belle Vue in Round 18 of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

Thunder remain unbeaten so far this season and prevailed over Leeds Rhinos Netball 84-49 in Round 17, while Mavericks lost to Strathclyde Sirens by seven goals in the same round.

Coverage of the Vitality Netball Superleague continues on Monday night. Leeds Rhinos Netball’s encounter with Severn Stars will be live on Sky Sports from 5pm.



