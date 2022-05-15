Zara Tindall paid tribute to Queen and Prince Philip at wedding in three key ways

Kate Beavis, owner of the contemporary wedding blog Magpie Wedding and The Eco Wedding Show, told Express.co.uk: “Zara Tindall is known for her understated fashion, so it was no surprise that she wore a classic shaped wedding dress designed by Stewart Parvin.

“He is a firm favourite designer to the Queen. The dress was made from ivory silk duchess satin and was all about the construction; with a tight fitted bodice with corsetted construction and a dropped waist, full billowing skirt.

“It had contemporary design touches too; silk tulle straps were an interesting detail that were designed to fall gently over the shoulder to echo cap sleeves and bias cut raw edged ribbons of silk and duchess satin stitched to the neckline and empire line on the bodice.

“Her veil was bouffant style, cathedral length which worked perfectly with the silhouette of the dress.”