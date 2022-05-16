Arsenal ‘lead the race’ for Nahuel Molina as Mikel Arteta adds fifth player to wishlist

He initially joined Arsenal on loan in January 2020, the same month Mari moved to the club from Brazilian side Flamengo. Both players signed four-year permanent deals the following summer but neither have been a firm part of Arteta’s plans when everyone has been fit and available.

Mari made just three appearances in the first half of this season for Arsenal before joining Udinese on loan in January. He has scored two goals in his last three appearances and the club are keen on keeping the Spaniard on a permanent basis.

Arsenal therefore will be hoping that can sweeten negotiations in a move for Molina, who could just be one of several signings the Gunners make in the close season.

