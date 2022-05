Alex explained: “It’s looking increasingly likely that BBC chiefs have found Dan Walker’s replacement.

“And he’s no stranger to the Breakfast family, with Jon Kay pulling away from the chasing pack.

“Gethin Jones was favourite to get the gig once upon a time but has seen his odds drift over the last few days, and it now looks as though it’s Kay’s role if he wants it,” Alex told Daily Star.

However, a spokesperson from the BBC told Express.co.uk recruitment is still going on.