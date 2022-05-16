Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 Release Time on Netflix & AMC+ Explained

Episode 6 of Better Call Saul season 6 is close to its release, and here’s everything you need to know about its release schedule for Netflix and AMC Plus.

Better Call Saul is on its final season, and with every new episode, we get closer to the ultimate end of Saul Goodman’s journey in Breaking Bad’s spin-off series. In the previous episode, we got a tour of Goodman’s new office, which definitely requires some renovation. Also, we see Kim getting restless after learning that Lola is very much alive, but she can’t share this secret with Jimmy. Our beloved Gus Fring is also paranoid because of Lola, so much so that he can’t focus on his work.

Meanwhile, Lola is planning something big to enact his vengeance on Gus and the other characters. However, the show has been keeping Lola’s plan in the dark, at least for now. Well, we’ll hopefully get some answers in the upcoming episode.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 6 Release Time

Episode 6 of Better Call Saul season 6 is scheduled to release on AMC and AMC Plus on Monday, May 16th, 2022, at 6 PM PDT (Pacific Timing)/9 PM EDT (Eastern Timing).

As of now, AMC hasn’t become a global streaming service, as it is only available in the United States and Canada. The good thing is that Season 6 of Better Call Saul is also getting weekly releases on Netflix. However, Netflix gets a new episode a day after its release on the AMC Network. So, in this case, Episode 6 of the latest season will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, at 12 AM PDT (Pacific Timing)/3 AM EDT (Eastern Timing).

AMC released a new promo for the upcoming Better Call Saul episode, in which we can see Howard Hamlin stating that he’ll deal with the situation once and for all. Apart from that, we can see Lola in action, and it seems like he will confront Mike in the next episode. Finally, the promo gives us a glimpse of Saul Goodman, who is still trying to make Francesca believe that everything’s alright. Here you go; take a look at the new promo yourself (Via: Rotten Tomatoes TV):