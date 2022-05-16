Cancer: New combination treatment is effective against gastroesophageal cancer

Since her diagnosis at the age of just 35, James has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Furthermore, her story has caused some in the health profession to ask whether enough is being done to help cancer patients under the age of 40.

Age is one of many risk factors for cancer, with the likelihood of developing the disease rising gradually after someone enters their early 20s.

The reason for this is the longer a person lives, the more time the body’s cells have to build up mutations that lead to cancer.