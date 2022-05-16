Cancer symptoms: Two ‘distinct’ warnings of a growing tumour

Two “distinct” abnormalities you should take note of, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, are “a change in how the breast or nipple looks or feels”. Any tenderness near the breast, underarm area, or nipple warrants a specialist check-up. If the texture of the skin has changed to somewhat of an “orange peel”, then get it looked at by your doctor.

While not all lumps in the breast are cancerous, any persistent lump should be brought to the attention of your medical health centre.

As for the way the breasts look, any unexplained changes in the size or shape of the breast – that is not due to the menstrual cycle, weight gain or loss – should be investigated.

Irregular changes include dimpling of the skin, one swollen breast, recent asymmetry, or a nipple that has suddenly turned inwards.

“Any breast cancer symptom you notice should be investigated as soon as it is discovered,” the organisation advised.

