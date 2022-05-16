Danielle Lloyd brushes off Rebekah Vardy snub as she smiles with daughter Autumn

Danielle Lloyd has been spotted putting on a brave face with her daughter after Rebekah Vardy admitted to calling her a “nasty b****” in the Wagatha Christie trial.

The 38 year old, who is mum to Archie, Harry and George with ex Jamie O’Hara, welcomed her first daughter Autumn Rose with husband Michael O’Neill, who she also has son Ronnie with, in November 2021.

Now, the former Miss England star has been photographed looking happier than ever as she posed with her little girl at The Baby Show in Birmingham.

The mum-of-four donned a leopard print dress with a plunging neckline for the event, which she paired with a blazer that featured gold buttons.







(Image: Jonathan Jacob Photography Ltd)







(Image: Jonathan Jacob Photography Ltd)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter



Styling her blonde mane back into a low ponytail, Danielle wore a modest amount of make up, including a light smokey eyeshadow, mascara and a nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, her little girl wore a white short-sleeved dress with pink straps and bows on the front as well as frills on the ends.

Her mini me teamed the look with matching white and pink shoes for the occasion.

The mother-daughter duo couldn’t help but smile for the photos, despite Danielle recently being snubbed by Rebekah amid the ongoing libel trial with Coleen Rooney.







(Image: Jonathan Jacob Photography Ltd)



Rebekah, 40, is claiming damages following 36 year old Coleen’s bombshell claim that Rebekah’s Instagram account leaked “false stories” about her private life in October 2019 after carrying out a months-long “sting operation.”

On Wednesday 11 May, Coleen’s lawyer David Sherborne read messages between Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, and her then-agent Caroline Watt.

On the stand Rebekah denied the reference to a “nasty b****” in one WhatsApp message was aimed at Coleen.

“I think it was Danielle Lloyd,” she told the court.







(Image: Getty Images)







Become an OK! VIP and you will unlock access to all of our big exclusives… Be the first to meet the latest showbiz babies, see the most sought after wedding pictures of the year, or take a guided tour around your favourite star’s lavish multi-million pound home – all for free! Sign up here

In a message exchange with Caroline disclosed during the hearing, Rebekah wrote: “I have taken a big dislike to her. She thinks she’s amazing. Would love to leak those stories”.

“You have just told this court you did not leak any stories about Danielle Lloyd?” Mr Sherborne said. “I haven’t,” Rebekah replied.

She described the “stories” she referred to as “gossip and speculation” and denied leaking any information about model and TV personality Danielle. Rebekah said messages she sent to Caroline about a “pregnant girl” on 6 August 2019 were about Danielle.









“She has gone and done it now – leak the Maldives stuff,” Rebekah said in one of the messages to Caroline, the court heard. That was a reference to a magazine article on Danielle “talking about her Maldives honeymoon and her unfortunate miscarriage,” Rebekah claimed.

She denied it was an instruction to Caroline insisting it was a typo. She said she had worded her message “badly” and that the word ”leak” wasn’t the “right word” and was a typo that should have said “leaked” as it was a case of “Danielle Lloyd giving information and a story to press about herself.”

For all your updates on Danielle Lloyd, Rebekah Vardy or Coleen Rooney, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter.