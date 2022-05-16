Danny Dyer lands new role on Netflix show after quitting BBC’s EastEnders

Netflix has announced soap legend Danny Dyer will be joining them as the host of a brand new quiz show, following his exit from EastEnders.

The 44 year old actor confirmed he would be leaving Albert Square earlier this year, after joining the soap back in 2013.

Mick Carter, who Danny has played for nine years, has become a firm fan favourite and soap icon as landlord Mick Carter, but has decided to bid farewell to the character for new ventures.

Netflix broke the news on Twitter saying: “NEWS: Danny Dyer (@MrDDyer) and Ellie Taylor (@EllieJaneTaylor) will host CHEAT, a brand new Netflix quiz show where contestants can literally cheat their way to a fortune.”

Danny, who has previously hosted BBC One’s gameshow The Wall, will be joined by co-host comedian Ellie Taylor.

The show is due to launch next year. Netflix followers were divided by the news.

One person commented: “that’s so fun omg.”

However, another said: “It’s just getting to the point where Netflix are putting out the kind of c**p people stopped watching tv for. This sounds like something on late night channel 4 that you’d only watch if there was nothing better do.”

A third wrote: “I love Danny Dyer but this is the sort of trash that cluttered up cable tv and if Netflix thinks this will get more subscribers in the door they are just wrong. No one wants this or shows like this.”

Since choosing not to renew his EastEnders contract, Danny has also signed up to present a travel show with his eldest daughter Dani Dyer.

The programme is set to air on E4 and will see the actor and former Love Island star tour the globe together.

Creators of the new show hope Dani, 25, will help to attract younger viewers, it has been claimed.

Danny initially sparked rumours that he would be moving to a drama role after announcing his EastEnders departure.

But, according to The Mirror, the soap star will be giving acting lessons to aspiring artists at his co-star Charlie Brooks’ school.

Students will have to pay a £30 a month membership to be taught by the actor.

Danny has previously taken time away from the soap but has always returned to the role of Mick.

In 2019 he took a six-week break to appear in a series of plays paying tribute to his mentor Harold Pinter alongside Martin Freeman.