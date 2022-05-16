Djokovic and Swiatek win Italian Open as Nadal and Raducanu injured ahead of French Open

Swiatek extends incredible streak by ending Jabeur’s run

Swiatek successfully defended her Italian Open title from last year, and in doing so extended her match-winning streak to 28. The 20-year-old has now won the last five tournaments she has played, four of which have been at WTA 1000 level, in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and now Rome.

The world No 1 ended Ons Jabeur’s own winning streak of 11 matches in the final, as the Tunisian had lifted her biggest title yet at last week’s Madrid WTA 1000, where Swiatek pulled out with injury. She now goes into the French Open as the heavy favourite in the women’s side as a former champion at the tournament, having lost just three matches all season.