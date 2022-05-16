Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas ‘becomes first star to join Strictly Come Dancing 2022’

Ex-Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas is thought to be the first celebrity to sign up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, according to reports.

The actor, 33, is reportedly set to appear on the 20th series of the BBC’s hit dance show when it returns this autumn.

Adam, who is the brother of Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, previously played Adam Barton on Emmerdale before he left the soap in January 2018.

Now, a source claims that Adam is already practising his moves in preparation for appearing on the Strictly dance floor, which will begin towards the end of 2022,











“Adam has got what it takes to win and is already practising his moves. And he’s got a big female fanbase,” a source told The Sun.

The source continued: “This has been a little while in the making but it’s happening this year.”

OK! has contacted representatives for Adam Thomas and the BBC for comment.

The star came third as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! while he was still acting on Emmerdale.











After leaving the soap in 2018, Adam was then announced as a host on I’m a Celeb’s spin off show Extra Camp in 2019.

Adam is married to wife Caroline Daly, who works as a dance teacher. The couple share two children – Teddy, seven, and Elsie-Rose, who’s three.

The star also appeared in Waterloo Road as a teenager, something which his brother's wife Lucy Mecklenburgh was shocked to discover.











The former TOWIE star was surprised to discover that she had a family connection to the 00s TV show.

Lucy previously shared how she never realised her fiancé Ryan Thomas’s brother Adam Thomas was in BBC drama Waterloo Road, despite being a huge fan.

The former TOWIE star is engaged to Adam’s actor brother Ryan Thomas, who’s best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street between 2000 and 2016.

Sharing her excitement at the Waterloo Road revival and surprise at discovering she actually had a family connection to the show, Lucy posted a throwback photos from the show, writing: “It’s back!!!!! I was such a Waterloo Road fan. I never actually realised Donte was @adamthomas21. So excited for this!”

It’s safe to say that the Thomas family are quite the showbiz family as, alongside actors Ryan and Adam in the family, their brother Scott Thomas also appeared on Love Island in 2016. Meanwhile, Ryan’s daughter Scarlett is set to make her acting debut in the new series of Waterloo Road alongside her uncle Adam.

