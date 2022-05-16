Energy & Environment Technical Working Group (EETWG): May 2022 – Bangladesh

Attachments

Environment: Holistic Watershed Management

The environment of Cox’s Bazar has undergone dynamic changes in recent years including land use changes and degradation of landscapes and watersheds. EETWG partners are adopting different, yet coordinated approaches to implement effective and holistic watershed management in the refugee camps and host community.

One example of this is the IOM Site Development (SD) team’s efforts in implementing interventions for Disaster Risk Reduction and watershed management across IOM camps. In the last few months, IOM SD and its implementing partner, Nowzuwan, have been working to restore a natural stream in a valley in Camp 20Ext where 114 shelters have been built by Shelter partners.

IOM and Nowzuwan have already cleared the stream of silt and solid waste and compacted banks. Riparian and slope stabilization plantation will be done during the planting season to reduce soil erosion and improve soil quality. IOM also plans to construct a 250 meter path along the stream using permeable blocks to promote infiltration and two ponds for water storage and aquaculture purposes.