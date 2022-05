In response, Madeley argued: “Actually I think it’s incumbent of you to get them to their desks.

“In the days when I was a newspaper reporter if I phoned my editor and said, ‘I’m working from home today’, trust me, I would’ve had a P45 in the mail the next day.”

Co-host Reid quipped, however: “Times have changed though, to be fair.”

However, GMB fans at home were left furious by Madeley’s stance, branding him as “ignorant” and his comments as “garbage”.