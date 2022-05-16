Fatty liver disease: The ‘general feeling’ which can indicate the condition – signs

People with a liver condition who develop dark black tarry faeces, or dark urine, should seek “urgent medical attention”, according to the British Liver Trust.

Other serious symptoms include vomiting blood, bruising easily, itching skin and swelling of the lower tummy area.

The NHS says cirrhosis is “the most severe stage” of NAFLD occurring after years of inflammation.

The Mayo Clinic explains: “Each time your liver is injured — whether by disease, excessive alcohol consumption or another cause — it tries to repair itself. In the process, scar tissue forms.”