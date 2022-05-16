Former marathon runner, 39, mistook long Covid symptoms for ‘heart attack’ – dangers

The 39-year-old, who has been living with debilitating symptoms since first contracting the virus in November 2020, revealed that she has been experiencing a range of symptoms from breathlessness to blurred vision. But it wasn’t until a fateful day back in November 2021 that she started to experience symptoms which worryingly reflected a heart attack or stroke. Bravely sharing her health ordeal, the blogger said: “Having long Covid has been completely exhausting, mentally and physically. I’ve never experienced breathlessness before and all of a sudden, after catching Covid, I would get very breathless doing the smallest of tasks or even before going to sleep. It’s a terrifying experience.”

Recalling the day where she thought she might have a life-threatening condition, Spencer-Tracey continued to say: “I’ve struggled to get through the day without napping, and in November 2021 I became so unwell with sharp pains in my arms, dizziness, and sickness that I was taken to A&E for fear I was having a heart attack or had suffered a stroke.”

Long Covid can cause a variety of symptoms, which differ for every individual. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as of December 6, 2021 the most commonly reported long Covid symptoms were:

Fatigue (51 percent)

Loss of smell (37 percent)

Shortness of breath (36 percent)

Difficulty concentrating (28 percent).

Yet other possible symptoms can include brain fog, heart palpitations, chest tightness and joint and muscle pain. For some, it can seem like a cycle of improving for a short amount of time and then getting worse again. Sadly, these long-term effects can affect anyone, not just those who needed to go to hospital, or even those who felt seriously unwell when they first caught the virus.

For Spencer-Tracey who experienced unusual symptoms of long Covid, a lack of understanding meant that she thought she was suffering from other health related problems.

