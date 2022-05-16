Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes, downtime, Obi-Wan launch, PlayStation V-bucks and MORE





Fortnite developer Epic Games is getting ready to release update 20.40 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch. The new Fortnite update has a May 17 release date and a 9am BST UK launch time. Of course, as a major update, the new Fortnite update will be accompanied by a period of server downtime, which is likely to run for a couple of hours.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a brief teaser about what to expect. Epic tweets: “Sidle in for a showdown! The v20.40 update is scheduled for release on May 17th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes beforehand.” According to the tweet, Epic Games will use the update to further the storyline between the IO and The Seven. A follow-up tweet confirmed plans to launch a Share Wallet for V-bucks, meaning you can now use your PlayStation V-bucks on other platforms. Recent rumours suggest Epic Games will finally bring Obi-Wan Kenobi to the game, as well as influencer Ali-A. Check out the full list of Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes below.

Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes… New features… • Fortnite Shared Wallet for V-bucks – V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation may be used across platforms that support Fortnite Shared Wallet (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android, and cloud gaming services). General issues… • Players do not receive toast notifications while in a match in a party with another player – Players will not receive social toast notifications when they’re in the match in a party with other players. • Traps may sometimes not place immediately – Players may find it difficult to place Traps when pressing the “place” button or key in rapid succession. Battle Royale issues… • Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing – The Anvil Rocket Launcher does not show that it is locking on to vehicles as expected. It does still lock on when firing but does not display this.

Creative issues… • Trackers disappear after a Player leaves game – We’re aware of an issue that is causing the trackers to disappear after a player leaves the game • Tracker Device – We’re aware of an issue that is causing the tracker device to not update correctly for teams when multiple teams are able to use it. • Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends – Players may find that joining a creative game that is already in progress can cause a complete loss of functionality. • Vending Machines – We’re aware of an issue that is causing performance issues when using a vending machine while playing a Creative Island Save the World issues… • Legendary perks cannot be changed using perk recombobulator – Since the 20.30 update, players have been unable to update to change their legendary perks on their schematics. • Destroyed beds are not being counted towards quest completion – Two active questlines (Sleep on It from the Blockbuster Questline and Destroy: Good Morning from Ventures) task players with destroying beds. Most beds are not being counted towards quest completion when destroyed