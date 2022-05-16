Categories
Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes, downtime, Obi-Wan launch, PlayStation V-bucks and MORE


Fortnite developer Epic Games is getting ready to release update 20.40 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch. The new Fortnite update has a May 17 release date and a 9am BST UK launch time. Of course, as a major update, the new Fortnite update will be accompanied by a period of server downtime, which is likely to run for a couple of hours.

The news was announced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a brief teaser about what to expect.

Epic tweets: “Sidle in for a showdown! The v20.40 update is scheduled for release on May 17th. Downtime will begin at 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes beforehand.”

According to the tweet, Epic Games will use the update to further the storyline between the IO and The Seven.

A follow-up tweet confirmed plans to launch a Share Wallet for V-bucks, meaning you can now use your PlayStation V-bucks on other platforms.

Recent rumours suggest Epic Games will finally bring Obi-Wan Kenobi to the game, as well as influencer Ali-A.

Check out the full list of Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes below.

Fortnite update 20.40 patch notes…

New features…

• Fortnite Shared Wallet for V-bucks

 – V-Bucks purchased on PlayStation may be used across platforms that support Fortnite Shared Wallet (PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Android, and cloud gaming services).

General issues…

• Players do not receive toast notifications while in a match in a party with another player

– Players will not receive social toast notifications when they’re in the match in a party with other players.

• Traps may sometimes not place immediately

– Players may find it difficult to place Traps when pressing the “place” button or key in rapid succession.

Battle Royale issues…

• Anvil Rocket Launcher UI missing

– The Anvil Rocket Launcher does not show that it is locking on to vehicles as expected. It does still lock on when firing but does not display this.

Creative issues…

• Trackers disappear after a Player leaves game

– We’re aware of an issue that is causing the trackers to disappear after a player leaves the game

• Tracker Device

– We’re aware of an issue that is causing the tracker device to not update correctly for teams when multiple teams are able to use it.

• Joining a Creative game in progress may lock the new player out until the round ends

– Players may find that joining a creative game that is already in progress can cause a complete loss of functionality.

• Vending Machines

– We’re aware of an issue that is causing performance issues when using a vending machine while playing a Creative Island

Save the World issues…

• Legendary perks cannot be changed using perk recombobulator

– Since the 20.30 update, players have been unable to update to change their legendary perks on their schematics.

• Destroyed beds are not being counted towards quest completion

– Two active questlines (Sleep on It from the Blockbuster Questline and Destroy: Good Morning from Ventures) task players with destroying beds. Most beds are not being counted towards quest completion when destroyed



