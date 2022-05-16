Gary Neville hits back at Arsenal star Granit Xhaka after angry interview – ‘Disgrace’

Gary Neville has slated Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka after his controversial post-match interview following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. An own goal from Ben White and a strike from Bruno Guimaraes put a huge dent in the Gunners’ top four hopes.

After the game, Xhaka said: “I don’t know. If someone is not ready for this game, then stay at home. It does not matter about the age. You can be 30, 35, you can be ten, you can be 18. If you are not ready, if you are nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. Don’t come here.

“We need people who have the balls, sorry to say that, who can come here and play. Very sad. The important thing is not to accept it. Feel very sorry for the Arsenal supporters. I say sorry to them. I don’t have any other words.”

Neville responded on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, saying: “He’s obviously having a right dig at people within his dressing room. I don’t know who he is having a go at there, I hope he wasn’t having a go at those young players.