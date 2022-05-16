George Strait announces two Dec 2022 Strait to Vegas shows

Shows will be Dec 2-3

George Strait has announced two more Strait to Vegas shows for December 2022. The pair of dates will be December 2nd and 3rd at T-Mobile Arena with Caitlyn Smith opening.

Pre-sales start Wednesday, May 18th with the public on sale Friday, May 27th at 10 am PT via AXS.

These will be the 35th and 36th shows of the series that began in 2016 at the MGM-owned T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

Strait to Vegas features the “Marina Del Rey” singer performing back to back nights with a different opener with each weekend.

His last run of Strait to Vegas shows was in February when we were in attendance of night one. The stoic country crooner performed 31 songs that spanned his entire career including fan favorites and rarities.

Strait has three additional dates on the calendar for this year. He’ll perform in Kansas City at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 30th and two shows in Ft. Worth at Dickies Arena on November 18th and 19th.

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts — more than any other artist in any genre — during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “The Weight of the Badge.” He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.