High cholesterol symptoms: Tennis elbow associated with high cholesterol levels – study

What did the researchers find out?

The study, comprising 289 patients with tennis elbow and 1,077 healthy individuals, found total cholesterol levels were significantly higher in patients with tennis elbow than in healthy individuals.

The incidence of hypercholesterolemia was higher in tennis elbow patients than in healthy controls.

After adjustment for age, sex, body mass index, and glucose level, patients with hypercholesterolemia were 2.47 times more likely to experience tennis elbow than those with normal cholesterol levels.

Total cholesterol levels also correlated with pain level, onset age, and number of corticosteroid injections.