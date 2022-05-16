Holidays abroad: Save £192 on your flight with clever booking trick

Visit attractions at off-peak times
It might be more convenient to visit popular sites throughout the day, but visitors might be able to get free admission by opting for off-peak times and less popular days of the week instead, saving up to €16 per person.
For example, some museums in Paris, including the Louvre, offer free entry on the first Sunday of each month, which would save €15 on the price of a ticket.
Similarly, entry to the Vatican museum – €16 – is free to enter on the last Sunday of the month.
The Prado museum in Madrid which costs €15 is free every evening from 6pm-8pm and Sundays 5pm-7pm.
For those staying closer to home, many UK national galleries and museums are free to enter.
Which? members gave high ratings to: St. Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff, Beamish: The Living Museum of the North in County Durham, National Railway Museum in York, Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford, Shropshire and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.
Source link