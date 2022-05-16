Holidays abroad: Save £192 on your flight with clever booking trick

Visit attractions at off-peak times

It might be more convenient to visit popular sites throughout the day, but visitors might be able to get free admission by opting for off-peak times and less popular days of the week instead, saving up to €16 per person.

For example, some museums in Paris, including the Louvre, offer free entry on the first Sunday of each month, which would save €15 on the price of a ticket.

Similarly, entry to the Vatican museum – €16 – is free to enter on the last Sunday of the month.

The Prado museum in Madrid which costs €15 is free every evening from 6pm-8pm and Sundays 5pm-7pm.

For those staying closer to home, many UK national galleries and museums are free to enter.

Which? members gave high ratings to: St. Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff, Beamish: The Living Museum of the North in County Durham, National Railway Museum in York, Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford, Shropshire and the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.