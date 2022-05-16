‘Increased delivery times’: EV buyers face staggering 18-month wait to get their new cars

Ms Buckley said some EVs were available with shorter waiting times.

She added: “If you can be flexible with your choice there are some cars available within weeks rather than months, including popular models such as the Tesla Model 3.”

She added: “It’s also worth checking at your dealership to see if there’s a brand-new car in stock, rather than a factory order.

“It may not be the exact version you’re looking for, but if you’re willing to compromise on the finishing touches, like its colour and wheels, you might be able to get hold of a car in a few days rather than a few months.”