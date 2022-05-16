Is it cake? This 19-year-old Netflix show contestant is making 6-figures in his bakery business

When Justin Ellen received a “random” direct message on Instagram asking if he would like to be part of a Netflix show called “Is It Cake?” — he thought it was “very sketchy.”

It was only when they said there was an interview that he realized, “OK, it’s legit,” said the youngest contestant of the popular baking show.

After a Zoom interview and a month of waiting, Ellen — who was 18 at that time — was picked to participate.

It was very overwhelming, he admitted.

“Because I was super young … and I realized I had to fly and stay in a hotel by myself. Filming was a whole month. I’ve never been away from my family for that long,” he told CNBC Make It.

Ellen even had to skip his high school graduation for the show’s recording.