Jake Daniels becomes first openly gay male professional footballer in Britain

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels has come out publicly as gay, becoming the first male professional footballer to do so in Britain since Justin Fashanu in 1990. The 17-year-old has delivered a brave message and named Tom Cavallo, Matt Morton and Tom Daley as sporting inspirations for his decision to publicly address his sexuality.

A message on Blackpool’s official website read: “This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch. I’ve made my first-team debut, scored 30 goals for the youth team, signed my first professional contract and shared success with my teammates, going on a great run in the FA Youth Cup and lifting the Lancashire FA Pro-Youth Cup.

“But off the pitch, I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself. It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality, but I’ve been inspired by Josh Cavallo, Matt Morton and athletes from other sports, like Tom Daley, to have the courage and determination to drive change.

“In reaching this point, I’ve had some of the best support and advice from my family, my Club, my agent and Stonewall, who have all been incredibly proactive in putting my interests and welfare first. I have also confided in my teammates in the youth team here at Blackpool, and they too have embraced the news and supported my decision to open up and tell people.

