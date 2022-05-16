Joanne Froggatt, 41, flaunts very toned abs in tiny bralette at Downton Abbey NYC premiere

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt might play a vintage role on screen, but last night’s glitzy sequined outfit was decidedly modern. The 41-year-old, who plays maid Anna Bates, teamed a glittering bandeau bralette with an awe-inspiringly glam floor-length skirt.

The cropped top and high-waisted skirt perfectly highlighted her toned abs and fit physique.

Joanne was all smiles as she attended the prestigious event at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, USA.

The British actress wore her hair in loose waves, and chose a look with subtle makeup to accent her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, fans poured onto social media to reveal that they’d been in tears over the intensely emotional, much-anticipated sequel to the hit TV series-turned-film.

Viewers such as @calopumi praised the “rollercoaster of emotions”, while @jennifermcbeath declared earnestly that it felt like “the closing chapter of a beloved story”.