Joe Wicks breaks down in tears after emotional return to school: ‘Got me upset’





Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood takes a look at the impact that the fitness enthusiast’s own parents’ mental health issues had on him as a child. During the coronavirus lockdown, Joe provided families with a PE session every morning for 18 weeks which was designed to keep people active. However, what came from the sessions was a deeper understanding of how many parents struggled to cope with their mental health and not let it affect their children, forcing Joe to look at his childhood.

When speaking about visiting a primary school in Harlem, Joe broke down in tears as he recalled seeing the “sadness” in the young boy’s eyes. Speaking to Express.co.uk and other press, Joe opened up about how he felt when attending primary school and expressed he never knew why he was the “naughty” child. He began: “I was so distracted and disruptive, and I jumped from sport to sport, I was constantly jumping between things that got me moving. “What I realised was that was my way of dealing with things, I was hyperactive, I was loud, I was the class clown, and I needed the attention. “Like, ‘Look at me’, because no one was asking what was going on and no one knows what has happened, why was I the naughty kid? READ MORE: GB News guest savages Prince Harry’s acting debut

“Why was I pulled out of class and put in isolation? No one said, ‘What is going on? What’s happening at home?’ Because people think you have a normal home life.” He spoke about the increasing impact that primary school children are facing and recalled seeing a young boy he met when visiting a primary school in Harlem, New York. Joe continued: “I have started to see that in schools, when I visit schools, I can almost sense and see the sadness in some of them, and it is so sad to see. “There are all these kids with smiles, and some are withdrawn, and I went to a school in Harlem, New York and same thing, really deprived area, and they had some of the toughest home lives.

“One of these little boys – hang on a second… It is a lovely story, but it is going to get me upset,” he exclaimed, getting emotional. Wiping away his tears, Joe added: “He was this little boy who stood there the whole time, and you can see he was really cautious, and as the exercise started, he really started to get into it. “We played Encanto, and he started to sing along, and I just saw his face change, then afterwards he came up to me and was the loveliest little boy. “I just thought this kid is amazing, the most open and lovely little boy, and it got me upset, but when we left, he came to find me, he ran out of class to find me, and he said thank you for coming. DON’T MISS…

“His teacher said, ‘Joe, you don’t understand we have never seen him like that, this is the kid with the hardest home life you can possibly imagine’. “The most unbelievable things he has experienced, and he is feeling all of that and that moment where you connect with someone through exercise and fitness. “So yeah, I can see that in some kids and what they must be experiencing at home, and I just love that story because they said he had never been so excited and calm to be around someone. “Because normally he is the angry one fighting and smashing things like I was, so it is a beautiful story.”

The BBC One documentary explores the way in which Joe and his brothers Nikki and George were affected by their parent’s mental health. His mother had severe OCD and an eating disorder which she hid from her family and friends over fear her boys would be taken away from her. Their father was a struggling heroin addict who fluctuated between sobriety and addiction throughout his life since he was 13-years-old. Throughout the show, Joe is faced with memory replaces of his past, which he reveals he blocked out due to the trauma. Joe Wicks: Facing My Childhood airs Monday, May 16 at 8pm on BBC One.





