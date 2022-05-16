Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2023 On PC, Console Version Coming Even Later

Developer Intercept Games and publisher Private Division have announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to an early 2023 release window on PC. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions will launch after the initial release on PC.
“We’re creating a game of immense technological complexity. And we’ve assembled a team of passionate, talented people to achieve that goal. But we’ve also set ourselves a very high bar of quality,” explains Private Division creative director Nate Simpson in a video update. “The game has to be performant across a wide range of machines. The graphics have to be peerless. The universe has to be rich and interesting to explore.”