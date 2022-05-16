Categories
Gaming

Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2023 On PC, Console Version Coming Even Later



Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2023 On PC, Console Version Coming Even Later

Developer Intercept Games and publisher Private Division have announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to an early 2023 release window on PC. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions will launch after the initial release on PC.

“We’re creating a game of immense technological complexity. And we’ve assembled a team of passionate, talented people to achieve that goal. But we’ve also set ourselves a very high bar of quality,” explains Private Division creative director Nate Simpson in a video update. “The game has to be performant across a wide range of machines. The graphics have to be peerless. The universe has to be rich and interesting to explore.”

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.