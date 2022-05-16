Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2023 On PC, Console Version Coming Even Later

Developer Intercept Games and publisher Private Division have announced that Kerbal Space Program 2 has been delayed to an early 2023 release window on PC. The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions will launch after the initial release on PC.

“We’re creating a game of immense technological complexity. And we’ve assembled a team of passionate, talented people to achieve that goal. But we’ve also set ourselves a very high bar of quality,” explains Private Division creative director Nate Simpson in a video update. “The game has to be performant across a wide range of machines. The graphics have to be peerless. The universe has to be rich and interesting to explore.”

<noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p></div> <p>He continues, saying, “We’ve set ourselves a goal internally of creating an experience that is both original and breathtaking. And as I’ve mentioned before we’ve augmented our team with the developers of the original Kerbal Space Program, and together, we’re creating something of which we are all very very proud.”</p> <p>Kerbal Space Program 2 was announced at Gamescom 2019 with an original release window of early 2020. However, the game’s launch was delayed to Fall 2021 due to development complications surrounding COVID, and then pushed back once again to 2022. This marks Kerbal Space Program 2’s third–and hopefully final–delay.</p> <p> <iframe src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/PjE_YCl5xcg" height="100%" width="100%" scrolling="no" frameborder="" webkitallowfullscreen="" mozallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen=""> <\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















