Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Officially Got Married And Made Their First Post-Wedding Appearance Drunk On His Daughter’s TikTok

Her sister Khloé even said in an episode of their Hulu series, The Kardashians, that Kourtney wasn’t keen on inviting a huge crowd to the wedding and seemed set on enjoying the big day with just Travis. “When I asked her about the wedding, she said that none of us were invited. She said that [they were] gonna do it alone,” Khloé told Kourt’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.