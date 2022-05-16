Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks out on Prince William being booed at FA Cup final

Ahead of the encounter, jeers rang around the national stadium as the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, was introduced to Chelsea and Liverpool players. And some fans made obscene hand gestures while the prince was singing the national anthem God Save the Queen.

The actions have caused widespread outrage – but Klopp has refused to condemn the behaviour. “Of course I have thoughts but I think in these situations it’s best to ask the question, why does it happen,” the German said to reporters ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Southampton on Tuesday night.

“They wouldn’t do if there was no reason. I’ve not been here long enough to understand the reason for it – it’s for sure something historical. And that’s probably questions you can answer much better than I could ever. The majority of our supporters are wonderful people – really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn’t do it without reason.”

