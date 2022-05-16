Motorists warned of further car tax changes as vehicle delays lead to VED increases

Drivers have been sent a warning about the possibility of price increases in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates. The British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) pointed to lead time extensions which result in manufacturer price rises and specification changes.
Because of this, vehicles around the £38,000 and £39,000 price bracket may increase in cost to over £40,000.
It added: “When the vehicle price exceeds £40,000, the vehicle excise duty will change in year two onwards as the expensive car supplement is added.
“If this does happen, it may be necessary for a re-quote on the vehicle to ensure the correct tax is included.”
Car tax changes were at the beginning of April, which saw most drivers being charged more for the use of their cars.
READ MORE: ‘Potentially fatal’ hypermiling techniques are ‘not worth it’
This could potentially be thanks to the Nissan headquarters in the north east of England, resulting in vehicles spending less time in transit.
However, this does not translate for other Nissan vehicles, including the Juke, which takes 26 weeks to deliver, and the Leaf which can leave drivers waiting for up to 34 weeks.
Duncan McClure-Fisher, CEO at MotorEasy said: “The waiting list for cars is at an all-time high.
“With delays caused by the ongoing global pandemic and staff absence, the semiconductor shortages, and now the crisis in Ukraine, people are waiting longer and longer for new vehicles to make it onto the roads.
“Drivers can avoid the wait by opting to lease a car or buy a second-hand vehicle or even keep their current vehicle until the chip shortage is due to improve in 2023.”
Source link