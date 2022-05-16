Motorists warned of further car tax changes as vehicle delays lead to VED increases

Drivers have been sent a warning about the possibility of price increases in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates. The British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) pointed to lead time extensions which result in manufacturer price rises and specification changes.

Because of this, vehicles around the £38,000 and £39,000 price bracket may increase in cost to over £40,000.

It added: “When the vehicle price exceeds £40,000, the vehicle excise duty will change in year two onwards as the expensive car supplement is added.

“If this does happen, it may be necessary for a re-quote on the vehicle to ensure the correct tax is included.”

Car tax changes were at the beginning of April, which saw most drivers being charged more for the use of their cars.

