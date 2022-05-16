Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell Anime Learned The Wrong Original Film Lesson

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War highlights the Netflix anime’s biggest mistakes compared to the original Ghost in the Shell movie from 1995. Released as a compilation of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 1 in the lead up to season 2, which will premiere on May 23, 2022, the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War anime is yet another addition to the long list of Ghost in the Shell movies, yet one that does not add much to the franchise’s history–especially for those who have already watched season 1.

Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 takes place in the “SAC universe”, a chronology of films and shows different from the one in which Ghost in the Shell (1995) and Ghost In The Shell 2: Innocence are set. The SAC chronology involves the TV shows Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex and Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd Gig, as well as the 2006 animated film Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex: Solid State Society, plus other compilations and novels. On top of those two different universes, there is also the separate chronology in which the Ghost in the Shell: Arise show is set. Despite this difference in universes, comparisons between Netflix’s new Ghost in the Shell anime and the 1995 film are unavoidable, especially because of how iconic the latter is.

Perhaps because the creators already anticipated those comparisons with the original film, Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 opted for an overall characterization of the main character, Major, more similar to the 1995 film than to the original manga. Given the global cultural impact of Ghost in the Shell (1995), it is easy to forget that the Mamoru Oshii film was based on a manga originally published between 1989 and 1991. While Major’s more serious, emotionless personality in the original film works perfectly for its own established tone, the Netflix CGI animated movie missed the opportunity to bring out the more silly and playful side of the character present in the manga. Given the lighter tone of the Netflix anime—a consequence of the animation style and pacing focused more on action than anything—trying to replicate the character from the original film but in a context that was not equally dark and visceral turned out to be the wrong choice.









That creative decision becomes even more questionable when the Netflix film eschews almost every other element that made the first Ghost in the Shell a darker story; especially the bits of body horror present in the scenes that exposed the skeletons and raw muscles of the cyborgs. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 finds itself halfway between replaying the bits from the first movie and offering something new. Unlike what the original film achieved, the Netflix anime series somewhat glamorizes its dystopian world–a problem also present in Scarlett Johansson’s Ghost in the Shell live-action movie.





Either trying to recreate the atmosphere of the 1995 film or adapting the manga’s more playful tone would be viable alternatives, but Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 seems not to have known which option to choose. As season 2 approaches, the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War compilation is a reminder of the potential the series had. It remains to be seen whether Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 season 2 will see the show finally finding what it wants to be.

