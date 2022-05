Despite reports that Netflix is looking to cut down on spending amid huge subscriber loss, the streaming service is going all in on its star-studded blockbuster The Gray Man, which is it’s most expensive film to date.

As revealed in Empire Magazine’s Summer 2022 issue (and then posted online by the BestOfChrisEvans Twitter account), the $200 million action thriller is getting both a prequel and a sequel, suggesting the streaming giant is pretty confident that it’s got a winner on its hands.