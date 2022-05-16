Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Star Confirms Season 3 Will Highlight A Comic Detail Fans Have Been Missing

The Umbrella Academy has lots of big questions to answer when it returns to Netflix for Season 3, with the biggest of all being “What up with those Sparrow Academy goons?” The mysterious way Season 2 ended has kept fans talking and speculating ever since the group’s Dallas-based timeline alterations changed everything. It’s been almost two years since all we first watched all those wild moments happen, so fans are understandably hyped to see how things play out in new episodes. So let’s all give star Justin H. Min a sincere round of applause for offering up some comic-friendly details to keep us satiated while waiting for the premiere.
Despite his character being dead in the show’s central timeline across its first two seasons, Justin H. Min’s character Ben is definitely alive and well in Season 3, though he isn’t the same version as Klaus’ spiritual buddy. He’ll be a more hardcore version of Number Six, and it sounds like he’ll be leaning into his comic book distinction of being The Horror, or at least the tentacled side of things. Speaking with EW, he described Sparrow Academy Ben embracing his power set in the show’s future, saying: