‘Nightmare’ Holiday chaos as Britons face ‘congested and overcrowded’ Majorca airport

Javier Gandara, president of the Association of Airlines, has called for reinforcements at passport control for passengers due to the high density of international traffic.

Every week, many Britons fly to Palma to travel to cruise ships which often start itineraries at the port.

He said: “The tourism sector is key to the Spanish economy and for recovery after the pandemic, so we see the situation of congestion in airport passport control is unsustainable.

“The problem directly affects passengers but also implies an added difficulty to the already complex operation of airlines and negatively impacts the international image of Spain.