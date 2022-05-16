Novak Djokovic reveals what he’s heard about Wimbledon talks and addresses boycott rumours

Novak Djokovic has revealed he’s been told that Wimbledon chiefs are “very strict” after the All England Club imposed a blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian players ahead of this year’s tournament. But the Serbian doesn’t think players should boycott the SW19 event in protest.

Wimbledon announced their ban last month following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began in late February. But the decision has been slammed by the ATP and the WTA, with the governing bodies both mulling over the option to strip the tournament of its ranking points. And Djokovic also thinks Wimbledon have got it wrong but admits he hasn’t been involved in any conversations with tournament bosses.

“Athletes are here to do sports,” Djokovic said. “If we expel them from sports just because they come from a certain country, that is a bad decision. We need communication with Wimbledon.

“I am not involved in the negotiations like 10 years ago and I do not talk to the representatives of Wimbledon – but they told me that they are very strict. [A] boycott is a very aggressive thing – as well as that there are much better solutions.”

MUST READ: Djokovic fails to match Nadal in 1000th win standing but beats Federer