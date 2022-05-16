Only 1 in 20 car thefts in the UK leads to an arrest: ‘We do take it seriously’ say police

It comes as Police Scotland spent almost £20million on a fleet of electric cars in a bid to become the “greenest force” in Britain.

In the last three years the force bought 599 specially adapted Hyundai Kona models at a cost of £15.2million, figures released last week showed.

A further £3.1million was spent on 130 charging points at 26 stations across the country, including Ayr, Dumfries, Dunblane, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hawick, and Kilmarnock.

That number is expected to increase to 400 over 50 sites.