‘Outright insult!’ Dr Shola slams Alan Titchmarsh comparing Queen to Nelson Mandela

“If we don’t know our own family history, we know hers, and she in a way shares her lineage with us and her history is our history, and that matters to us.

“Whether we’re conscious of it or not.”

Criticising the TV gardener’s comments, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called the tribute “an outright insult” to the late South African anti-apartheid leader.

She wrote on Twitter: “Comparing the Queen to Nelson Mandela is not only obtuse but an outright insult.

“Mandela sacrificed his life & liberty for his people – oppressed by the White Supremacy British Monarchy upholds.

“The Queen could not walk in Mandela’s shadow.”