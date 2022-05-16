Peter Andre on ‘debilitating’ mental health struggles amid ‘chipolata’ jibes

Peter Andre has opened up about his struggles with anxiety as he advised others on what can be done to combat mental health struggles.

In the same week that has seen his name splashed across headlines for his unexpected involvement in Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s court case, the singer, 49, writes in his weekly new! magazine column about the importance of speaking out whilst struggling. He also explains his pride seeing wife Emily publish her second book and congratulates Ncuti Gatwa for being announced as the new Doctor Who. Sign up – for free! – to see what he has to say.

Last week was Mental Health Awareness Week and as someone who’s struggled greatly with this issue in the past, I’m so grateful for this reminder each year.

For so long, mental health was considered a taboo subject, with some people even questioning whether or not it was a real thing. But it’s incredibly real and can be debilitating and, in extreme cases, deadly.

So not only do we need to raise awareness, we need to raise funds for treatment and research on mental health.

When I’m having an off-day, I turn to exercise to relieve my anxieties, so that would be my main tip. It doesn’t have to be a full gym workout – just go for a walk, get your steps in and clear your mind.

I find that moving my body is fantastic for keeping my brain away from things that get me down.

In the past, I’ve also turned to therapy and medication to cope with mental struggles. Medication allowed me to get into the right frame of mind to talk openly about my problems in therapy. Not everyone agrees with medication or therapy, but I found both helped me immensely.

My point is, there are many different ways of combating mental health problems. What works for me might not work for someone else. The first step is reaching out.

And if you can, don’t just wait until awareness week comes around to remind yourself that you need to take as much care of your mind as your body.

The same applies if someone you know appears to be going through a rough patch – don’t wait. Reach out. Let them know they’re not alone and there is an abundance of help out there.

Incredible actor Ncuti Gatwa was unveiled as the brand new face of Doctor Who last week and I know he’s going to do an incredible job in the role. The Time Lord is such an iconic TV character and anyone given the opportunity to play the part is extremely lucky.

As Ncuti has done with all his screen roles, I’m sure he’ll pour his heart and soul into his upcoming performance.

I can’t wait to tune in at home!

I’m a very proud husband this week as Emily is set to launch her new book, Growing Up For Boys, which seeks to help youngsters navigate their way through the tricky teenage years – and gives parents some useful tips as well.

She has worked incredibly hard on putting this together and has drawn on her own experiences of being a mum and step-mum, a big sister to four brothers, and a doctor whose work brings her into contact with young people.

I really believe this book will be a godsend to struggling mums and dads out there. I’m so proud of you, Emily!

