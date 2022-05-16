Phillip Schofield sparks divide as viewers ‘switch off’ Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Phillip interviewed the Mission Impossible frontman after the This Morning host told Tom he and Julie had watched the actor’s latest offering Top Gun: Maverick which will premiere in the UK on Thursday.

ITV viewers hit out at the hosts for quizzing the actor on his new film during the Platinum Jubilee Celebration programme.

Meanwhile, Tom gushed over the Queen as he praised the longest-reigning British monarch.

“What she has accomplished is historic. She has met presidents, world leaders, people from all walks of life,” Tom said.

“Not just Americans, but the world knows the dignity, devotion and kindness, that is what I have always felt about her. Someone that understands her position and has held it through a history that’s just been extraordinary the past 70 years.”