Please pet Call of Duty: Vanguard’s very polite gun dogs

Call of Duty: Vanguard is a game set during World War 2. I’m no veteran, but I’m pretty sure the army wasn’t decked out with Cerberus-adorned weaponry. However, historical accuracy hasn’t been at the forefront of a Call of Duty game for a hot sec. So screw it, dog gun. Dog gun you can pet.

The Armaguerra 43 SMG was added into the game shortly after Pacific Season 2’s release, with last week introducing the Hell Hounds skin (thanks, PCGamesN). It’s a pretty sweet skin, with a gold zombified cerberus engraving on the side and the three-headed good boy perched on top. It was unpettable last week, but now an update has let you give the handsome lads a wee scratch behind the ears while reloading.