Putin ‘exposed’ as ‘strategic idiot’ claims Piers Morgan as Ukraine war plans scuppered

Speaking in Moscow at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), he said Russia must look closely at what he described as the US-led military alliance’s plans to increase its global influence.

The Russian leader said there was no direct threat from NATO expansion which included those countries, “but the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response”.

“What that (response) will be – we will see what threats are created for us,” said Putin.

He added: “Problems are being created for no reason at all. We shall react accordingly.”

At a news conference, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden and Finland should not bother sending delegations to Ankara to persuade Turkey to support their bids amid plans to veto their NATO applications.