Queen Elizabeth ‘looks up at Lady Louise’ with ‘utter delight’ – shows ‘quiet dedication’

“She walked with confidence in the middle of the two women with a large spacial area on either side, wearing an outfit that looks firmly chic and rather cool,” the expert noted.

Judi added: “Like her aunt Anne though, Louise seems to prefer a very natural look to the kind of super-smart styling of a royal like Kate.

“She looks happiest in tweeds and jeans with boots and this would suggest personality bonding with both Anne and the Queen, as well as her royal mentor Prince Philip.

“Louise shared his passion for carriage-driving and Philip was always keen to catch up with his grandchild at Royal Family outings.”