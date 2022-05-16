Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast boost as plane numbers tripled from previous celebrations





According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the flypast is going to kick off the celebrations on Thursday, June 2, with aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army, and Royal Air Force soaring over Buckingham Palace. The Monarch will enjoy the flypast from the palace balcony, along with other members of the royal family.

In 2019, the Queen and other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, watched the flypast. But the number of aircraft has significantly increased since 2019, with the procession expected to include more than three times the number of aircraft this time round. The Queen’s birthday parade, known as Trooping The Colour, will feature a display of military pageantry involving 1,500 officers and soldiers and 250 horses from the Army’s Household Division on Horse Guards Parade. In 2018, the flyover included the famous Red Arrows, as well as other types of planes including Puma, Chinook, BBMF, Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane, A400M Atlas, C17 Globemaster III, Voyager, two Typhoons and four Tornado GR4.

The Queen has limited the Trooping The Colour balcony to working members of the Firm, meaning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are missing out on the occasion, along with Prince Andrew. Despite not being on the balcony, it is expected Harry, Meghan and their children will attend the celebrations, but it has not been confirmed which elements of the four-day Jubilee weekend they will be making an appearance at. The Queen will be joined on the balcony to watch the flyover over Buckingham Palace by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The youngsters are also expected to join the family, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Wessexes' children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn in attendance.

The flypast will include highlights from the history of the RAF and will follow the Queen’s birthday parade. The Platinum Jubilee will mark the monarch’s 70 year reign and is set for Thursday June 2.