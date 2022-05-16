Renault drops Avtovaz stake for symbolic sum

French carmaker Renault is to leave Russia for a symbolic sum and part with its stake in Avtovaz, manufacturer of the veteran Lada brand, in one of the most significant retreats to date by a foreign company.

Renault did not disclose the financial details of the sale, which involves transferring its entire stake in its Renault Russia operations to the city of Moscow and its 67.69 per cent holding in Avtovaz to NAMI, a state-backed car research institute.

The sale, which also gives Renault a six-year buyback option on the stakes, was sealed for one rouble per stake, a person familiar with the deal said. The group had already said it would take a charge linked to Russia that could amount to €2.2bn, the value of its assets there as of December 2021, when it suspended operations in March.

Renault was more exposed than many foreign peers and other international companies with manufacturing sites in Russia.

Renault employed 45,000 people in Russia, most of them at Avtovaz’s vast factory on the banks of the Volga river, 1,000km east of Moscow. The factories had been struggling to operate since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, partly because of a lack of electronic components and other supply chain problems. Those challenges added to the difficulties for Renault as it mulled exit options after the retreat of many peers.

Russia has accounted for around 10 per cent of Renault’s sales in recent years. The group had already reduced its operating margin outlook for 2022 due to Russia, from 4 per cent to 3 per cent, and it stuck by its financial outlook on Monday.