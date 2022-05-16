Richard Osman details feeling ‘uncomfortable’ hosting Pointless ‘I’m not an extrovert’

Richard Osman presented Pointless on BBC One for almost 13 years. The 51-year-old announced he was stepping down from his hosting duties last month to focus on writing. Despite presenting Pointless since its inception, Richard has admitted he “never wanted to be in front of the camera” to present the show.

Richard, who began his career as an executive producer on British game shows, is the first person to confess he became an accidental television star.

Reflecting on his stint on Pointless, the presenter told Radio Times: “I was initially uncomfortable with co-hosting Pointless.

“I’m not an extrovert in any way and I never wanted to be in front of the camera.

“But when they asked, I was nearly 40 and I said ‘Yes’, thinking it wouldn’t last. Nor did I think it’d be so popular.

READ MORE: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee viewers slam ‘disrespectful’ Tom Cruise chat