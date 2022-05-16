Richard Osman details feeling ‘uncomfortable’ hosting Pointless ‘I’m not an extrovert’

Richard Osman presented Pointless on BBC One for almost 13 years. The 51-year-old announced he was stepping down from his hosting duties last month to focus on writing. Despite presenting Pointless since its inception, Richard has admitted he “never wanted to be in front of the camera” to present the show.
Richard, who began his career as an executive producer on British game shows, is the first person to confess he became an accidental television star.
Reflecting on his stint on Pointless, the presenter told Radio Times: “I was initially uncomfortable with co-hosting Pointless.
“I’m not an extrovert in any way and I never wanted to be in front of the camera.
“But when they asked, I was nearly 40 and I said ‘Yes’, thinking it wouldn’t last. Nor did I think it’d be so popular.
“It was just the one thing where I was like, you know what let someone else have a go at this.”
Richard also said he was looking forward to watching Pointless as a viewer in the future.
His decision to focus more on writing comes as no surprise as his first novel, The Thursday Murder Club, released in 2020, is the third best-selling hardback of all time in the UK.
Its follow-up, The Man Who died Twice,) is the sixth-best selling.
