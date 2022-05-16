Save 20 percent off the perfect Father’s Day grooming gifts from Hawkins & Brimble





Finding a Father’s Day gift for dad can be tricky, especially when he doesn’t know what he wants. However, there’s no better present than giving him something that will make him feel good and Hawkins & Brimble has the perfect solution.

Giving dad elegant grooming is a great idea for Father’s Day as it’s the perfect treat that’ll make him feel special. Inspired by traditional British grooming, Hawkins & Brimble is a grooming brand that’s got a excellent range of gifts for Father’s Day. Made with natural, sustainable ingredients, shoppers can find everything for dad including shaving sets, hair care, beard care and more. Plus, Express.co.uk readers can save 20 percent off all bundle boxes with the code ‘VIP20’.

With prices from £15 up, there’s plenty of great bundles available that won’t break the bank. Suitable for sensitive skin, it’s easy to find something that will work for dad and all packaging is refillable and recyclable. Popular picks include the shaving cream and shoppers can pick between the Shaving Essentials Box and Smooth Shave Box. The Beard Oil is another favourite and the bestseller Beard Shampoo & Beard Oil Regime is now slashed to just £17.

Make dad feel groomed and ready this year and shop Father’s Day gifts from Hawkins & Brimble here. If you’re insure what to give, you can get a complete grooming set which includes skin care, shaving and more. Here are some of the best gifts.